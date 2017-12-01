Bosse boys open season with win over Central - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bosse boys open season with win over Central

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Bosse Bulldogs Twitter) (Source: Bosse Bulldogs Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Bosse Bulldogs open up the 2017 season with the 90-68 win over Central Bears. Mekhi Lairy finished with a game high 37 points.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly