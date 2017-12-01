Reitz boys battle back to beat Vincennes Lincoln - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Reitz boys battle back to beat Vincennes Lincoln

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Reitz football Twitter) (Source: Reitz football Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Reitz boys basketball team battles back from a 31-16 deficit at the half to beat Vincennes Lincoln 53-48.

