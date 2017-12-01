Thunderbolts beat Knoxville on Teddy Bear Toss night - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts beat Knoxville on Teddy Bear Toss night

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Thunderbolts beat Knoxville 2-0 on Teddy Bear Toss night.

