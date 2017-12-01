Lost dog in Florida waiting to come home to Indiana

The dog is spayed, but not microchipped, and waiting in Tallahassee to go back home (WTHR).

A man found the dog "somewhere in Indiana," three or four weeks ago (Melissa Sharp/Tallahassee Animal Services).

A dog found by a man passing through Indiana is now in Florida, hoping to find her way home.

The man dropped the pit bull off at the Tallahassee Animal Shelter on Friday after he found her three or four weeks ago "somewhere in Indiana." Unfortunately, he did not say what part of the state.

Melissa Sharp with Tallahassee Animal Services told NBC affiliate WTHR the dog is about three-years-old and has been spayed, but not microchipped.

"She is clearly someone's pet and we would love to see her get back home," she said in a message to WTHR.

She hopes someone on social media can help her find her way back home to the Hoosier state.

If you recognize the dog in the story, you can email lostandfoundpets@talgov.com or call 850-891-2955.

Copyright 2017 WFIE via WTHR-NBC. All rights reserved.