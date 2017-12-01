Thunderbolts host 'Teddy Bear Toss' night to help Toy Town

It will be a fun night, one that the fans look forward to, the Teddy Bear Toss.

After the Thunderbolts score their first goal, all of the fans will throw their stuffed animals and teddy bears down to the ice to be donated and they will be going to Toy Town.

The Thunderbolts have really made an effort to get more involved with the community this season. They have been buddies at the Challenger League, visited kids in the hospital, have been advocates for anti-bullying as well as decorated the Ronald McDonald House for the Holidays.

Getting involved is what these guys love to do, they want to give back and be apart of the community that cheers them on night in and night out.

"It's a focus of us is that we are Evansville's hockey team and so in being the hockey team here, we want to be involved in the community and we know that we rely on the community to support us and so it's something our players love to do," Thunderbolts General Manager Pete Xander explained. "They are always asking about opportunities to get out and so if we can give back to the community and be a bright spot for people we love to do that."

Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ford Center against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

