Woman visits Evansville to honor late brother who saved multiple people

An Indiana woman spent her afternoon in Evansville on Friday honoring her late brother who died tragically last summer.

Taylor McLean's brother, Bryan Clauson, was one of the nation's top short-track, dirt-car drivers. He was killed in an on-track accident last August but left behind gifts for dozens of strangers.

Bryan was an organ donor and so far, he's saved five people and healed much more through organ and tissue donations.

His sister hand-delivered roses to nurses at St. Vincent hospital and shared a "flora-graph" of him. That will be part of the Donate Life float in the 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Taylor's family will join other donor families at the Rose Bowl Parade on New Years Day. She told us its comforting to be around them while they raise awareness about organ, tissue, and eye donations.

