CDC offers advice for what to do during boil advisory

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has some available tips for what to do when you are placed under a water boil advisory.

The CDC recommends using only bottled or boiled water for things like brushing your teeth and cooking food. It is also recommended not to use ice from ice trays or ice makers, both are made with tap water.

It is safe to shower as usual, but be careful not to swallow any of the water.

Below are more CDC recommendations in the event of a boil advisory:

