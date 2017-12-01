EPD chase suspect on a scooter downtown to south east side

A police chase is now over in Evansville.

It started Friday afternoon at Fulton and Indiana.

Police say the suspect was driving a scooter and tossed at least two bags of narcotics onto the road.

They say the chase reached top speeds of 25-30 miles an hour.

He was taken into custody in less than 10 minutes on S. Frederick St.

