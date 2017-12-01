Dog unable to escape to safety after trailer engulfed by flames

A neighbor was able to capture the fire on video (WFIE)

Two brothers escaped a burning trailer on Yellowstone Drive just after 1 p.m. Friday, their dog however was unable to get out.

14 News reporter Evan Gorman reports at least six fire departments responded to the three-alarm fire a few minutes after 1 p.m. Within four minutes, crews were on scene for the fully involved trailer fire.

A neighboring trailer was damaged by the fire, but we are told the occupants and the residence is okay. We will update this story with the latest information when it becomes available.

