Vanderburgh Co. man sentenced to 40 years on child molesting related charge

A Vanderburgh Co. man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit child molesting.

Deputies say in 2015, they found out Michael Beasley had been inappropriately communicating with children.

According to the arrest affidavit from 2015, Beasley had previously told his parole agent that he needed help with his desires towards children.

“The successful prosecution of this case was made possible by the tireless efforts of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Kelly Corne, and other agencies in Kentucky,” explained Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

,“I’ve agonized over this case for over two years. And so have countless of other investigators. Hopefully today’s result will instill some sense of justice for the young victims in this case. They should have never been put through this, and we hope they can now move on with their lives,” said Deputy Prosecutor Kelly Corne.