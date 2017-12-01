Dollar General hold up suspect in custody

An armed robbery suspect in Evansville is in custody.

Police were called to Dollar General on Weinbach Avenue just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a man pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded cash. No one was hurt.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

