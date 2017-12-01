OEHA's annual 'Holiday House Tour' starts Sunday

For more information go to the OEHA Facebook (OEHA Facebook)

The Old Evansville Historic Association will host its annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday.

Tours this year will show six historic homes, including the Cook Mansion on Fulton Avenue and the Owen Block. Tickets can be picked up at the door of each home for $20. The money will go towards the group's Historic Lighting Project.

For more information, click the following link: Old Evansville Christmas House Tour

