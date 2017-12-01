EPD release more info on deadly crash

Evansville Police held another press conference Friday about the crash that killed two small children.

They showed video from two different officer body cameras.

The deaths of two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month old Prince Carter have been ruled a homicide.

Police say they were chasing a 26-year-old Frederick McFarland Wednesday night.

They say he ran a stop sign and crashed into the victim's car at the intersection of Linwood and Monroe.

[Neighbor says deadly crash could have been prevented, EPD says pursuit met guidelines]

The parents of the children were both badly hurt.

14 News has obtained a hard copy of EPD's operational guidelines for vehicle pursuits. You can see the full document here.

