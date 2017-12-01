Mayor releases statement on deadly chase and crash

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke released a statement about the police chase and crash that killed two children.

The deaths of two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month old Prince Carter have been ruled a homicide.

Police say they were chasing a 26-year-old Frederick McFarland Wednesday night.

They say he ran a stop sign and crashed into the victim's car at the intersection of Linwood and Monroe.

The parents of the children were both badly hurt.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Carter family. The passing of Princess and Prince Carter is a tragic loss for this community.

I would also like for the first responders and neighbors who rushed in to render aid to the injured to know they are in my thoughts and prayers.

I have spoken to Chief Bolin and his leadership team several times since this tragedy occurred. I have been assured that all of the appropriate resources are being dedicated to the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation and internal reviews, I will meet with Chief Bolin for a full update. I feel it would be inappropriate to comment any further until l I have been briefed on all aspects of this incident.”

Lloyd Winnecke, Mayor City of Evansville

