Two people safely escape from burning Owensboro home

Crews responded to the scene of a house fire Owensboro.

It happened just after 11 Friday morning in the in the 2900 block of Daviess St.

We're two people who were inside the home at the time, along with their dog, were able to get out safely.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.