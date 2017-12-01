Indiana police uncertain why 2,500 assault kits untested

Indiana State Police say a review has found more than 2,500 untested sexual assault evidence kits languishing at police departments across the state for unknown reasons.

That's the finding of a study lawmakers requested this year.

State police said Friday a total of 5,396 untested kits were found. But about half are linked to instances where a case could move forward without the evidence, no crime was reported, or authorities determined an assault wasn't committed.

Republican Sen. Mike Crider of Greenfield sponsored a measure leading to the audit. He says it's unclear what happened with the other 2,560 kits. He denies it's an evidence of law enforcement not taking sexual assault seriously.

State law enforcement officials pledged during a news conference to test some of the kits.

