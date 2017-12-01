OMU expects to lift boil order on Sunday

Owensboro Municipal Utilities says they expect to lift the boil order for Daviess County on Sunday.

Good news, Owensboro! OMU says crews have fixed the leak. Now they just need to flush the system all day, send results into the state, and hopefully lift that water boil notice on Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/HeTsv8D6iY — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) December 1, 2017

Hydrant flushing happening all around Owensboro right now to make sure no water is contaminated pic.twitter.com/v0piC2gvV3 — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) December 1, 2017

The boil notice came after a water main break at an OMU plant Thursday. Bottled water then started flying off the shelves of Owensboro grocery stores. OMU is requesting customers reduce water usage.

During a boil water notice, the CDC recommends using only bottled or boiled water for things like brushing your teeth and cooking food.

The boil order forced classes at all Owensboro and Daviess County schools to close Friday.

