OMU expects to lift boil order on Sunday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Municipal Utilities says they expect to lift the boil order for Daviess County on Sunday.

The boil notice came after a water main break at an OMU plant Thursday. Bottled water then started flying off the shelves of Owensboro grocery stores. OMU is requesting customers reduce water usage.

During a boil water notice, the CDC recommends using only bottled or boiled water for things like brushing your teeth and cooking food.

The boil order forced classes at all Owensboro and Daviess County schools to close Friday.

