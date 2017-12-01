Coroner rules deaths of baby, toddler in Evansville crash as homicide

The cause of death for the baby and toddler who were killed when a police chase ended in a crash has been released.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Prince and Princess Carter both died from multiple blunt force trauma. Lockyear says both deaths will be ruled a homicide.

[Vigil held to remember Prince and Princess Carter]

The chase and crash happened Wednesday night.

Officers say it started in the area of Bayard Park and Evans

26-year-old Frederick McFarland and another passenger, who police are still looking for, drove off when an officer turned on his lights and walked up to the car.

The chase lasted about 4 minutes until police say McFarland ran a stop sign and crashed into a car at the intersection of Linwood and Monroe. That other car ran into a tree.

[Neighbor says deadly crash could have been prevented, EPD says pursuit met guidelines]

Lockyear says arrangements for Prince and Princess are pending at Osborne Funeral Home in Evansville.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.