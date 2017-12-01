High-speed chase stretches 40 miles across Tri-State

A high-speed chase that began in Spencer County on Interstate 64 ended peacefully after stretching out nearly 40 miles.

According to Indiana State Police, around 12:30 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling I-64 near the 59-mile marker, about two miles east of the Dale exit, when he saw a car traveling west at a high rate of speed.

The trooper tried to pull the car over, but state police say the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Samone Dejuan Steen, of Louisville, instead fled at speeds reaching 115 miles per hour and continued west towards US 41.

ISP says Steen exited I-64 onto northbound US 41, but quickly turned around and attempted to continue west on I-64.

Near the 21 mile marker of I-64, the engine of Steen's car blew, causing the vehicle to coast to a stop near the 19-mile marker. State police say Steen was then taken into custody without incident.

He is being held in the Spencer County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

