Medical helicopter called to scene of Warrick Co. crash

Crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Warrick County.

It happened Friday morning around 6:30 on SR68 at SR161 N.

Few details are available right now, but state police say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and a medical helicopter has been called in.

Warrick: Crash Update

Medical helicopter is en route to SR68 and SR161 N. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 1, 2017

We'll keep you updated.

