Vigil held to remember Prince and Princess Carter

A crowd formed around the tree where a crash that killed two children happened. A couple dozen people were there tonight to pay their respects.

We spoke with a relative who is still trying to make sense of a terribly sad situation.

They say if you cut into a tree, you can count the rings. Those rings will tell you its number of years.

The old, enormous tree at the corner of Linwood and Monroe has likely stood for decades, and Thursday night, it was the site of a vigil. Balloons and other mementos were placed all around.

Friends and family gathered while grieving the loss of two young children.

Those children are 7-month-old Prince Carter and his older sister, 2-year-old Princess Carter.

Both children died during a police pursuit after a man who was running from officers Wednesday night crashed into the car.

“It hurt us so bad; my kids were crying all night,” one neighbor said.

The children’s mother, Janae Carter, is in serious condition and relatives said she is heavily sedated.

Their father, Terrence Barker, is fighting for his life.

Family members said they want to grow stronger, not separated, and thanked the community for their support.

They prepared to say goodbye to the two children, who unlike the tree, never got the chance to count their rings.

Relatives said Osborne funeral home has agreed to help.

