KWC Men's Basketball team opens up Conference play under Mays

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Earlier this week, Kentucky Wesleyan Head Men's basketball Happy Osborne resigned due to medical reasons, and assistant coach Jason Mays has been named the interim head coach.

Mays says they will miss Happy Dearly and will look to continue to build on the winning culture.

The Panthers dropped to Findlay in their conference opener 94-71.

