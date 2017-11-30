Women's Basketball Defeated in First G-MAC Game of the Season

The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team opened Great Midwest Athletic Conference play on Thursday night, dropping a 73-51 decision to conference newcomer University of Findlay. The loss snaps a four game winning streak for the Panthers, putting them at 4-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play while the Oilers move to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the G-MAC.

Findlay outscored the Panthers by seven points in the first quarter but the Panthers fought back to take the second quarter 18-15. Kentucky Wesleyan closed out the first half with a jumper from Jasmine Shelt and a pair of free throws from Kelsey Ivers to pull within four at 30-26.

The Panthers were unable to close the gap in the second half as the Oilers pulled away. A shooting percentage of 24% proved costly for Kentucky Wesleyan as the Oilers went on to take the contest 73-51.

Emma Wolfe led the Panthers with 12 points including a trio of three pointers. Kaylee Clifford tabbed three steals while Keelie Lamb dished out four assists and nine rebounds.

Kentucky Wesleyan returns to action on Saturday, hosting another conference newcomer Hillsdale College at 1 pm CT.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations