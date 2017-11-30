Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Mission BBQ, 1530 N Green River. Non-critical violation: Bulk container of sugar lacking common name.

Nachos Grill Mexican Restaurant, 821 S Green River Rd. Critical violations: Hand washing sink used for purpose other than hand washing.. Hot food not being maintained at the required temperature. Employee eating in food prep area.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard of Evansville, 2848 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Chemical dishwasher not sanitizing..

O´Brians Sports Bar & Grill, 1801 N Green River Rd,. Critical violations: Guard in ice bin soiled. Food in walk in cooler lacking proper date mark. Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too weak. Non-critical violations: Wood floor under bar absorbing water. Replace with non-absorbent material. Kitchen walls and floors in need of cleaning. Floor in bar area in need of cleaning. Reach in cooler/prep table lacking thermometer. Non-food contact surface soiled.

Skateworld, 1300 Fairfield Dr. Critical violations: Facility lacking certified food handler certificate. Grease trap information log not maintained.

Showplace Cinemas, 1801 Morgan Center Dr. Critical violation: Guard in ice bin soiled.

Circle S Mart #41, 11001 Highway 41. Critical violation: Microwave in need of cleaning.

China Express, 1505 S Governor St. Critical violation: Improper storage of foods in refrigerator. Non-critical violations: Facility cleaning needed on, under, and behind kitchen equipment. Storage of unnecessary items not pertinent to daily operations. Using non-food grade bags to store food in refrigerators. Cardboard being used to catch spills not characteristic of easily cleanable surface. Some refrigerated foods not stored in covered containers.

Charlies Mongolian BBQ, 315 E Diamond Ave. Critical violations: Improper use of open baiting station. No grease trap information available. Certified food safety employee needed. Non-critical violations: Wiping cloths improperly stored. Remove any dead pest. All foods need covered or under buffet glass cover.

Busy Body Lounge, 1201 E Columbia St. Non-critical violation: Interior top of ice bin soiled.

No violations:

El Sabroso

The Perfect Plan To Go

Crazy Buffet II

Kitchen Sink Pizza´s of Evansville

Gas & Food Mart

Circle K #143

Crazy Buffet

Texas Roadhouse

TACO BELL #28898

Subway

Someplace Else

Circle K #2416

Charlies Mongolian BBQ

Engler Wholesale, Inc