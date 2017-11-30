Grand jury indicts man arrested in connection to heroin overdose

A grand jury has indicted a man for murder. The Prosecutor's Office told us 37-year-old David Dimmett was indicted for murder in the death of Kourtney Fields.

Emergency personnel was called to a death investigation on South Fairlawn Avenue in late July.

We're told 35-year-old Kourtney Fields was found unresponsive in a basement bedroom. Officials said due to the drug paraphernalia found near his body, detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force were called to process the scene.

They told us toxicology showed Fields died from a heroin overdose.

Detectives told us they later discovered Fields bought the heroin from Dimmett.

Dimmett is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail for several drug-related charges.

