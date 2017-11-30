Evansville murder suspect found guilty - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville murder suspect found guilty

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Aesia Toliver, Reporter
Connect
Deryan Cook (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Deryan Cook (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville suspect has been found guilty of murder and felony murder for a shooting.

21-year old Deryan Cook is accused of shooting Jamie Baker as she and her friend walked on Cass Avenue this past summer.  

Our crews are in the courtroom. We heard from the lead detective and an ISP firearm examiner.

Cook did not take the stand, but his defense attorney advised him the interrogation video told his story. 

In that video, Cook said another man killed Baker.

The firearm examiner was able to confirm all four bullets found at the scene came from the same gun, but what they don't have is that gun.

Many family members and friends were pacing back and forth or sitting quietly praying for the best.

We're told sentencing is January 8 at 1:30 p.m.

We will keep you updated. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly