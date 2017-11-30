Evansville murder suspect found guilty

An Evansville suspect has been found guilty of murder and felony murder for a shooting.

21-year old Deryan Cook is accused of shooting Jamie Baker as she and her friend walked on Cass Avenue this past summer.

Our crews are in the courtroom. We heard from the lead detective and an ISP firearm examiner.

Cook is found guilty of count 1 murder, and count 2 felony murder — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) December 1, 2017

Cook did not take the stand, but his defense attorney advised him the interrogation video told his story.

In that video, Cook said another man killed Baker.

The firearm examiner was able to confirm all four bullets found at the scene came from the same gun, but what they don't have is that gun.

Many family members and friends were pacing back and forth or sitting quietly praying for the best.

Cook is admitting to the firearm enhancement..but under the circumstances that whoever killed Baker did so with a firearm — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) December 1, 2017

We're told sentencing is January 8 at 1:30 p.m.

