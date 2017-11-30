Medical Development construction ongoing in Warrick Co.

Take a drive down Epworth Road in Warrick County, and on both sides of the street, you'll see some sort of medical development.

As work continues on two new medical buildings on Venetian Way, so does construction on the new St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics Hospital.

Steel beams are being put up in the hospital right now. Contractors say after that, exterior work will begin. They also tell us work is on schedule for the $95 million dollar hospital.

One of the medical office buildings will be Plaza Park Family Practice. They are relocating from their current location on Rosebud Lane which workers say will give them more room for growth.

"We are extremely excited about the move because it's in an amazing area," Family Nurse Practitioner at Plaza Park Family Practice Elise Schutt said. "It's booming out here, we feel like it's kind of a medical hub. We like being surrounded by places, if we need to send our patients to the ER it's very convenient."

Elpers development officials say they are doing interior and exterior work right now on the soon to be Plaza Park Family Practice building, including putting curbs in the parking lot.

Right next door, a new plastic surgery office is in the works. We're told it will have four exams rooms and two procedure rooms.

The St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics Hospital is still supposed to open in early 2019. Plaza Park Family Practice should be in its new location by February. No word on when the plastic surgery office will be open.

