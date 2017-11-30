Man sentenced 36 years for drug charges

An Evansville man was sentenced to 36 years behind bars after a traffic stop found him with heroin, cocaine, and meth.

We're told 40-year-old Kevin Shawn Carter was found with 226 grams of meth, 2.36 grams of cocaine, and 30 grams of heroin.

Carter and a passenger were pulled over in December 2016 for swerving out of their lane, officials said.

Last month, a jury found Carter guilty of Dealing in Meth and Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, both Level 2 Felonies.

We're told a few minutes later, deputies found a fast food bag inside the car with narcotics that tested positive for meth, heroin, and cocaine.

