Man sentenced 36 years for drug charges

It happened Friday morning around 6:30 on SR68 at SR161 N.More >>
Indiana State Police say a review has found more than 2,500 untested sexual assault evidence kits languishing at police departments across the state for unknown reasons.More >>
Owensboro Municipal Utilities says they expect to lift the boil order for Daviess County on Sunday.More >>
Owensboro Public Schools are closing early Thursday because of a water issue.More >>
A high-speed chase that began in Spencer County on Interstate 64 ended peacefully after stretching out nearly 40 miles.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
The lawsuit claims dirty, parasite-ridden water splashed in the man’s eye while he was on a river rapids ride, causing inflammation and severe pain.More >>
