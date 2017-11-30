Family of Evansville crash victims heartbroken

Someone placed two roses at the site of the deadly crash.

We're continuing to follow a developing story in Evansville. An investigation is underway after a police chase ended in a deadly crash.

It happened Wednesday night at Linwood and Monroe. People have stopped by the crash location where two children were killed.

We now know those children are 7-month old Prince Carter and 2-year old Princess Carter.

We spoke with several members of the Carter family. They are just as heartbroken as you can imagine given the circumstances.

Everyone we spoke with said they don't understand why this happened.

Officers say 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland, of Evansville, crashed their car during a chase. The impact of the crash caused the car that was hit to be pushed into a tree.

Police said it was a completely random event. We're told McFarland had no connection to the victims.

Police said their mother, Janae Carter, was driving. Their father, Terrance Barker, was in the passenger seat.

Officers found Prince outside of the crashed PT Cruiser. Princess and her parents were inside the car.

Family members said Janae is doing okay right now. Terrance is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Autopsies began on Prince and Princess this afternoon.

We're following the story and will continue to bring you updates.

