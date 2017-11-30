Bosse Bulldogs ready to take on new season - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bosse Bulldogs ready to take on new season

The high school football season came to a close last weekend, and now it is on to basketball season with full steam ahead.

The Bosse Bulldogs are ready to get their season underway.

Friday night, they will tip off against Central and the team is hungry. 

In 2016, the Bulldogs came close to a state title falling in the state title game, and last year again, they came up short dropping in semi-state.

This season, the team is focused. 

They are experienced, and they are ready to attack this season with all they have. 

