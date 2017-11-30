Downtown Evansville looks a lot more like Christmas - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Downtown Evansville looks a lot more like Christmas

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's looking more like Christmas in downtown Evansville. There's a Christmas tree at the Civic Center.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke flipped the switch on the lights with the help from the Reitz High School choir.

Russell Roth of Vanderburgh County donated the 30-foot tall Norway spruce.

We're told Advance Network Services donated the LED lights on the tree.

The Christmas tree will remain on display until after January 1.

