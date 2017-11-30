Welborn Baptist Foundation awards $125K grant to St. Vincent Evansville

The Welborn Baptist Foundation has given the Healthy Eating Active Living Grant of $125,000 to St. Vincent Evansville.

The HEAL grant will support the St. Vincent Healthy Harvest program, an initiative to help bring healthy food to those who need it in the Evansville community.

The grant supports the purchase of a greenhouse and hydroponic system that will allow for year-round growth of fruits and vegetables. The produce grown will be distributed by the Seton Harvest delivery truck to local food pantries, homeless shelters, school backpack programs, and various other outlets.

Farm Manager Joe Schalasky told us he was surprised they received the grant but is ready to hit the ground running.

Distribution will begin early next year and will deliver on a weekly or biweekly basis, depending on the fruit or vegetable.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.