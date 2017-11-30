Little Red Brick House moving date set

An official date has been set for when the Little Red Brick House in Newburgh will move to its new home.

Historic Newburgh, Inc. officials tell us the nearly 150-year-old building will be moved on December 5 at 8 a.m.

It will sit about a mile down the street at the Old Lock and Dam Park.

We're told it will eventually be repurposed and used for events that happen at the park.

Officials say the hope is to eventually use it as a ticket booth and concession stand for the proposed amphitheater too.

Historic Newburgh, Inc. officials say the entire project costs about $70,000.

They are still accepting donations. Contributions can be sent to Historic Newburgh, Inc. at 517 West Main Street.

