Lawsuit challenges IL abortion-coverage expansion

More than a dozen groups and lawmakers who oppose abortion have filed a lawsuit challenging a new law providing taxpayer-funded abortions.

The Thomas More Society filed the action Thursday in Sangamon County Circuit Court. It says including abortion among procedures covered by state employee health insurance and Medicaid beginning Jan. 1 is illegal.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the measure Sept. 28. It infuriated conservatives who claim he promised to veto it.

GOP state Rep. Peter Breen is Thomas More's lawyer. He says taxpayers morally object to financing up to 30,000 abortions annually.

He adds it's illegal because there's no state budget to cover them and because lawmakers held onto the legislation so long that the Constitution bars it from taking effect earlier than June 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)