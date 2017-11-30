Trial underway in FL for Warrick Co. man charged in baby's death

A man from Tennyson is on trial right now in Florida.

Court officials in Hamilton County confirm the trial for Roy Stephens is in day two.

They say after Thursday, the trial will resume Monday. It's expected to last through Wednesday.

Roy and his wife Ruby Stephens are charged in the death of Ruby's 22-day-old baby.

The little girl, Betsey Kee, died in December of 2014.

Officials say the couple was visiting family in Florida, when they called authorities from a Golden Corral parking lot.

The baby was already cold, and had likely been dead for about three and a half hours.

Authorities say she died of extreme malnutrition and had lost nearly 40% of her body weight since birth.

We are still waiting to find out the status of Ruby's trial.

