Jasper man accused of repeatedly raping underage girl

A Jasper man is accused of repeatedly raping an underage girl.

According to Indiana State Police, 20-year-old Anthony Neukam was arrested Thursday morning on rape and child molestation charges after an investigation by ISP detectives.

On October 25, the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Indiana State Police began an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate contact with a minor between 2011 and 2015.

State police say the complaint alleged that Neukam had sexually forced himself upon a girl routinely during that timeframe.

Neukam is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

He is charged with rape and child molesting.

