Man arrested in Henderson Co. drug trafficking investigation

A man accused of selling meth was arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Henderson County.

As part of that case, a detective with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force bought about an ounce of meth from 40-year-old Jeffery Melton Wednesday afternoon.

A little later, detectives pulled him over near McDonald's on South Green Street. During a search of Melton's van, detectives say they found meth, marijuana and thousands of dollars.

Right now, Melton is facing a charge of trafficking a controlled substance, but detectives say more charges could be coming.

