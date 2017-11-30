Man arrested in Henderson Co. drug trafficking investigation

According to police, an employee at Raj Food Mart in the 900 block of Madison St. reported an armed robbery just before 7 Wednesday night.More >>
Evansville police have identified the suspect in a chase that ended in a deadly crash.More >>
A group of Francisco residents are riled up over possibility of losing their town marshal.More >>
A man accused of selling meth was arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Henderson County.More >>
Oakland City leaders are hoping for grant money that would help fix their storm water system.More >>
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >>
The mall’s parent company says the family was asked to leave because the teenager’s clothing didn’t adhere to the code of conduct.More >>
