Two confirmed dead in Evansville crash

Two people are dead after a police chase in Evansville ended in a crash Wednesday night.

Officers say 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland, of Evansville, crashed into another vehicle at Linwood and Monroe Avenues during a chase. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle that was hit to be pushed into a tree.

Medical crews were called to the scene and transported three people to the hospital.

Wednesday night we were told at least one person was killed. Thursday morning, Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed a second person died in the crash. Their names will not be released until family is notified.

Lockyear says autopsies are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Suspect in fatality crash investigation has been identified as Fredrick McFarland, 26, of Evansville. He’s being treated at a local hospital for crash related injuries. McFarland will face felony fleeing and any other applicable charges when he is medically cleared for the jail. pic.twitter.com/8wOYJZp5Z8 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) November 30, 2017

Officers say McFarland was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. He will be charged with felony fleeing and any other applicable charges when he is medically cleared for jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

