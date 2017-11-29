Suspect in deadly Evansville crash identified

Evansville police have identified the suspect in a chase that ended in a deadly crash.

Officers say 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland, of Evansville, crashed into another vehicle at Linwood and Monroe Avenues during a chase.

Medical crews were called to the scene and transported several people to the hospital.

We're told at least one person was killed. Their name will not be released until family is notified.

Officers say McFarland was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. He will be charged with felony fleeing and any other applicable charges when he is medically cleared for jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

