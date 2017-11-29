Baby, toddler dead after Evansville police chase ends in crash

Someone placed two roses at the site of the deadly crash. (WFIE)

The names of the people who were killed when a police chase in Evansville ended in a crash Wednesday night have been released.

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victims have been identified as 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter.

Officers say 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland, of Evansville, crashed into another vehicle at Linwood and Monroe Avenues during a chase. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle that was hit to be pushed into a tree.

Memorials are being placed where two children were killed after a chase yesterday pic.twitter.com/aGdu52UzWC — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) November 30, 2017

Wednesday night we were told at least one person was killed. Thursday morning, Lockyear confirmed a second person died in the crash.

Lockyear says autopsies for Prince and Princess are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Officers say McFarland was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Police say he's be charged with murder and manslaughter.

Police say McFarland had a passenger in the car, but that person ran away.

The driver of the car that was carrying the babies was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger has life-threatening injuries.

Evansville Police answered questions about the chase Thursday afternoon.

They say all pursuits are dangerous, and this one met their guidelines to chase.

Police say the pursuit lasted just over four minutes.

They say the last fatality in police pursuit was in September 2009, and there have been more than 500 chases since then.

Police say extensive damage to the crashed cars led to confusion between the suspect and victim's cars.

Guns were drawn on the victim's car, but police say that was quickly resolved.

