Oakland City waste water officials hoping for grant

Oakland City leaders are hoping for grant money that would help fix their storm water system.

City Manager Tim Dyer told us old pipes and sinkholes are to blame. Flooding has been an issue too.

We're told steel plates have been placed in different areas to help, but that's only a temporary fix.

They also tell us there are problems with the waste water plant.

We're learning rain water is backing up in highway ditches, which spill over the road, down the drains and straight to the plant.

Workers with the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana were in town to look at the damage.

They're going to help the city apply for a $35,000 "planning grant." That money would help fix and prevent some future problems.

If Oakland City receives the grant, officials say they'll start by clearing out all the ditches.

We're told they should know by January if they get the money.

