Evansville's Traveling City Hall talks about road improvement projects coming in 2018

Several road improvement projects are on the list at Wednesday's traveling city hall in Evansville.

The meeting is an opportunity for people to go to the Central library and learn more about future projects around town. One focus is on road improvements in the works for Weinbach Avenue that should make the street safer and easier for drivers.

The project includes patching and resurfacing the road and new sidewalks and ADA ramps. City Engineer Brent Schmitt calls the project on Weinbach Avenue a "diet."

"If you think about when a person goes on a diet they're trying to lose something. Well, what we're doing is we're taking the roadway and trying to lose a lane. We're trying to provide, a change the facility without changing the curb line, the width of the roadway," says Schmitt.

Bringing the four lanes of traffic down to three lanes, one in each direction with a two-lane left turn lane in the center. Schmitt says the change will not only be safer but will also keep traffic moving more smoothly.

"Often times because of the number of driveways whether they're residential or commercial and then the intersections, you really only have a 2 lane roadway because you always have someone turning left, and as soon as that person stops in front of you to turn left, you're closing off that lane to through traffic," says Schmitt.

That stretch of road runs along the east side of the University of Evansville campus. UE officials have been working with Schmitt on the timeline for this project.

They tell us they are glad the city is trying to schedule construction around school breaks. That will dramatically cut down on the number of students in the area.

Schmitt tells us that they will decide on a contractor for the Weinbach road improvements next July. Construction is expected to begin that fall and continue for 12 to 14 months.

A similar "diet" project is also in the works for Covert Avenue.

Also on the meeting agenda are project updates for North Main Street, downtown near the medical school campus, and the roundabout coming to Haynie's Corner in 2020.

