Evansville murder suspect trial continues

Day two of testimonies in the Jamie Baker murder trial came to a close Wednesday. 21-year-old Deryan Cook is accused of shooting Jamie Baker while she and her friend were walking on Cass Avenue in Evansville back in June.

Several detectives took the stand as well as a man who said he let Cook stay with him around the time of the shooting.

That man said while Cook was in a room full of people, he admitted to shooting Baker.

He explained Cook told him he "had to do it".

However, an hour-long video of an interview between Cook and detectives said otherwise.

In that video, the prosecution showed Cook claimed a man named Jerome Wright is responsible for the shooting.

Cook said he had nothing to do with it, and he doesn't mess with guns.

The trial starts back up Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.