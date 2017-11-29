Chandler PD and Town Hall might relocate, needing more space

If you have to pay a utility bill or visit the Chandler Police Department, you'll have to head to E. Jefferson Avenue.

On Wednesday we learned town officials are trying to make things more convenient by moving, they say they really need some more space.

"Our entryway in the Town Hall it is actually very small and there are times that there is people waiting outside even just to get in because we only have two windows in there and it gets really cramped," Utility Clerk Misty Denk said.

Police say right now they are operating out of 3 rooms, and a lot of the time have to share with other departments. They say that can interfere with their own cases.

"Moving into the new building will be giving us two interview rooms, a bigger evidence room which we need, and it will give us some office space," Chief Robert Irvin said. It's going to be a very big plus for the police department in Chandler."

Town Hall officials say they bought this former retail space at 401 E. Lincoln Avenue in 2016, now they're all trying to move into it.

"We are all super excited about it, and everyone that works for the town is ready for it, and definitely sees the need for it," Denk said.

Town Hall officials tell us they are working on bids right now for the potential move. Those are due December 4th. No word on what will become of their current space.

