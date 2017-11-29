New plans for Texas Gas Building underway

New development is coming to Owensboro. We learned about new plans for the Old Texas Gas Building that was purchased in September.

The Texas Gas Building was bought in September by Jack Wells and Matt Hayden from Owensboro Public Schools.

The property included the 180,000 square foot building as well as almost 30 acres of land. It was purchased for $3.4 million.

The Texas Gas building will remain but will be completely gutted in order to make necessary improvements, and the surrounding area will also be developed.

"The entire 30 acres will have different types of buildings on it," Wells said. "It'll be a great area to walk around and shop and have your office there."

After the building was vacant for years, Jack is proud that in the coming years $60 to 70 million worth of development will be there.

"It's a shame it has sat there that long without purpose," he continued.

The building was previously owned by Owensboro Public Schools. They made several attempts to use the building, but the State Department of Education shut them down.

Now, school officials said they are happy it will be utilized.

"It really is a triple win for us," Nick Brake, Superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools said. "It not only allows us to move in another direction in selling that property, but it makes us whole again."

Jack knows it will brighten his community.

He said they are eager to get started cleaning up the building before they begin plans for the rest of the property. Jack told us he expects work to start in the new year.

