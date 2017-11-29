EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen talks about proposed changes to - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen talks about proposed changes to Indiana H.S. Football

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

EVSC Athletic Director and former Central Bears football head coach Andy Owen sat down with Megan Thompson to discuss the proposed changes to high school football in Indiana.

The Indiana Football Coaches Association is looking at adding seeding into sectional play as well as a potential mercy rule.

Andy Owen breaks it all down in the video above.

