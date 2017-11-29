Owensboro preparing for winter weather

Evansville police have identified the suspect in a chase that ended in a deadly crash.More >>
Oakland City leaders are hoping for grant money that would help fix their storm water system.More >>
Several road improvement projects are on the list at Wednesday's traveling city hall in Evansville. The meeting is an opportunity for people to go to the Central library and learn more about future projects around town.More >>
If you have to pay a utility bill or visit the Chandler Police Department, you'll have to head to E. Jefferson Avenue.More >>
Day two of testimonies in the Jamie Baker murder trial came to a close Wednesday. 21-year-old Deryan Cook is accused of shooting Jamie Baker while she and her friend were walking on Cass Avenue in Evansville back in June.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
