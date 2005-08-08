New Content Partnership for Hispanic Newspaper

(Editor's note: You can find the La Palabra Latina content on 14wfie.com through the link on our news page. Click here to see the first edition .)

La Palabra Latina, the Evansville-based Spanish language monthly newspaper, is launching a new content partnership with 14 WFIE Monday.

The partnership consists of local and regional Spanish language content that the newspaper will provide for 14wfie.com. 14 WFIE will provide promotion of the newspaper on air and online. La Palabra Latina publisher Tara Grace-Ruiz says the partnership will allow both parties to gain something they didn't have before. "Obviously, it can help get the word out about La Palabra Latina. It will give us credibility. And it gives Channel 14 information that they might not get otherwise."

Grace-Ruiz says in addition to stories from the newspaper, they will publish content on 14wfie.com that is not found in the newspaper. "We always have to turn down one or two stories that we get at the last minute." She says they get additional items each week that are more time sensitive than the monthly publication can handle. Those items will also appear on 14wfie.com.

The newspaper began publication in May of 2005, but Grace-Ruiz says as soon as the first issue was distributed, their phone was ringing off the hook. "We're just real excited about the response so far from businesses and our readers." Right now, the free publication is printed on the 15th of each month, with copies available mainly at area grocery stores and Mexican restaurants.

Grace-Ruiz says while there are other Hispanic publications in the Tri-State area, when they started La Palabra Latina , there was no local news being published. "We had a hard time finding out what was going on in our community. We saw a need for local information and news in Spanish."

The newspaper operation has moved out of the Ruiz house and into the Evansville Small Business Center. Grace-Ruiz says they currently print 3,000 copies, but plan to expand the publication to 5,000 copies and 24 pages beginning in September.