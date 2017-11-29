Henderson City Commission proposes electric rate hike

If you live in Henderson, your electric bill could soon cost you a few more dollars each month.

At Tuesday night's City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a first reading of the proposed two percent increase.

If this proposed increase goes into effect, it would start next year.

The average Henderson resident would pay over one dollar more on their bill each month.

Mayor Steve Austin said there hasn't been an increase in the electric rate in 10 years. Because of that, the city has not been able to maintain or replace some necessary equipment.

This two percent increase would offset expenses related to supplies like poles and wires as well as employee benefits and pensions.

Mayor Austin said the City of Henderson already has the lowest electric rates in the state of Kentucky.

Rates are 25 to 30 percent lower than Evansville's.

"We have extremely low rates, and that's an advantage to our households and also to our businesses and industry," Mayor Austin said. "We hope to keep it like that, but you have to keep your maintenance up, and you have to keep your doors open. You have to be able to provide good service along with good rates."

Two commissioners voted against the hike out of concerns over affordability for people living with tight budgets.

Mayor Austin said it's a balancing act between what the city needs to fund infrastructure and what the community can afford.

The second reading is set for December 12.

