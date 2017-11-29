Henderson man hospitalized after losing control of motorcycle - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man hospitalized after losing control of motorcycle

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident.  

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Audubon Park.  

Police say 53-year-old Christopher Byrd lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville with numerous injuries.

 No other vehicles were involved. 

